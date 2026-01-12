More than a decade after its release, Drake’s Take Care is enjoying an unexpected return to the spotlight.

Wait, hold up, what? Take care?

The 2011 project is projected to reenter the top 20 of the Billboard 200 this week, with industry estimates placing it at No. 17. The surge comes from renewed streaming activity rather than any coordinated rollout, reissue, or anniversary release, highlighting the album’s rare longevity in a fast moving music landscape.

Talk about longevity and legacy meeting current relevancy.

Just days ago, Take Care sat at No. 22, far from the chart’s upper ranks. Its climb now pushes the album to roughly 670 total weeks on the Billboard 200, a milestone few hip hop releases from the early 2010s have reached.

Here’s the thing , forecasts suggest the album will generate slightly more than 24,000 album equivalent units this week. Streams account for the overwhelming majority of that figure, underscoring how deeply the project remains embedded in listener habits.

In case you were under a proverbial rock, released one year after Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later, Take Care represented a shift in both sound and identity. The record embraced emotional openness and genre blending in ways that would later become central to mainstream rap and R&B. That creative pivot continues to resonate, keeping the album in steady rotation even as Drake’s catalog expands.

The 6 God has recently looked back on the era that launched his career. In a social media post, he shared a photo from the day he signed his first record deal, calling it “the day [his and OVO’s] lives changed.”

The refreshing attention around Take Care arrives as Drake builds anticipation for his next studio album, Iceman, which is expected to arrive in 2026. While no official date has been announced, the rapper has teased the project through livestreams, visuals, and recent releases including “What Did I Miss?,” “Which One?,” “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2,” and “Dog House.”

In one preview clip, Drake hinted at what may come next, writing, “Coming to a city near you.”

We hope so.