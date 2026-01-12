The 1996 BMW 750iL driven by Suge Knight during the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur has officially been listed for sale. The vehicle, which has become one of the most infamous artifacts in hip hop history, is priced at $1.75 million USD.

According to the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas listing, the luxury sedan has been fully restored to its original condition, preserving the exact model and design from the night of the 1996 Las Vegas shooting that claimed Shakur’s life.

The sale comes with strict conditions. Interested buyers are required to submit a $20,000 USD refundable deposit and sign a confidentiality agreement before any further details are shared or arrangements are made.

The listing places renewed attention on one of music history’s most tragic moments, turning the vehicle into a controversial collectible tied to the enduring legacy and mystery surrounding Tupac Shakur’s death.