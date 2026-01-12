After a year of scrutiny and a taxpayer-funded investigation, Stockton Vice Mayor and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee has been officially cleared of all allegations regarding the misuse of city funds. The controversy centered on $50,000 in city money used to bring Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy show to Stockton, a move critics initially labeled as an abuse of power.

On Friday, the independent law firm Hanson Bridgette LLP released the results of its investigation, which was spearheaded by the Stockton City Council. The findings were definitive: Lee did not violate state law, the city charter, or ethics rules. Furthermore, the report concluded that Lee held no improper financial interest and exerted no improper influence over the event’s proceedings.

The Investigation and Council Split

The push to investigate Lee reached a head during a tense city council meeting on December 9, 2025. Mayor Christina Fugazi moved to expand the probe into Lee’s involvement and discussions surrounding the comedy show. The council ultimately voted 4-3 in favor of spending $50,000 in taxpayer funds to conduct the investigation.

The “yes” votes came from Mayor Fugazi and Councilmembers Michele Padilla, Mariela Ponce, and Brando Villapudua. Voting against the investigation were Lee himself, Michael Blower, and Mario Enriquez.

Findings: “Aligned with City Interest”

Despite the political friction, the independent investigators found that Lee’s actions were consistent with his duties. The firm stated, “The facts show that any personal interest was likely aligned with City interest,” noting that while high ethical standards are always encouraged, Lee met all legal requirements and had no need to recuse himself from discussions.

The report suggested that, at most, the situation reflected a “possible lack of awareness” regarding ethical perceptions, even when personal and official interests are perfectly aligned.

Reactions from City Hall

Following the release of the report, Vice Mayor Lee did not hold back his frustration with the process. He called the investigation a waste of resources, noting that the cost of proving his innocence matched the very $50,000 amount he was accused of misusing.

“I tried my best to save the taxpayers from spending $50,000 to prove I was innocent, but the council clique voted otherwise,” Lee said, adding that the mayor and supportive councilmembers should feel “extremely embarrassed.”

Mayor Fugazi has remained critical despite the clearance. Rather than focusing on the fact that no laws were broken, she shifted her focus to the firm’s comment on “acceptable standards,” stating that the citizens of Stockton deserve a representative who “exceeds standards.”

For now, the legal cloud over the “Wild ‘N Out” event has been lifted, leaving the Vice Mayor vindicated but the City Council deeply divided.