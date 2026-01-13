Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is pushing a long-developing vision in Shreveport toward execution, outlining a sweeping entertainment redevelopment that could reshape Northwest Louisiana’s role in film, television, and live events.

Operating through G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC, Jackson has submitted a proposal valued at more than $124 million. The plan focuses on reviving dormant properties while adding major production and performance infrastructure designed to draw large-scale projects and touring acts. If approved and built, the effort would stand as one of the largest privately driven entertainment investments in the region’s history.

The proposal emphasizes reuse over ground-up construction, aiming to expand Louisiana’s ability to host scripted and unscripted productions, digital media projects, and live entertainment. Developers involved see Shreveport not as a spillover market, but as a destination in its own right. State officials have positioned the plan as part of a broader push to prevent creative jobs and productions from leaving Louisiana. Local projections estimate the development would immediately support more than 50 creative-sector jobs in the city.

An independent economic impact study commissioned by G-Unit forecasts long-term effects that are far larger. The report estimates up to $18.8 billion in economic activity over time, with more than 6,000 jobs created statewide and approximately $300 million in wages paid across the next 20 years. While such forecasts depend on sustained demand, they have been instrumental in attracting public-sector interest.

Governor Jeff Landry publicly endorsed the proposal, framing it as evidence of Louisiana’s shifting business climate and its effort to compete for private investment. For Shreveport leaders, that support marks a key step toward turning an ambitious concept into a lasting entertainment hub.