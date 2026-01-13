R&B singer Aaron Hall remains unaccounted for as a federal civil lawsuit tied to Sean Combs continues to move forward without him.

Hall, 61, is named alongside Combs in a civil lawsuit filed in 2023 by plaintiff Liza Gardner, who alleges that both men sexually assaulted her during the 1990s following an MCA Records event. While Combs has been formally served, repeated efforts to locate and serve Hall have failed, leaving the case stalled as it pertains to him.

According to court filings, Gardner’s attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, is now seeking permission from a judge to serve Hall by publication, a last resort legal method. The request would allow legal notices to be published in the Los Angeles Times and the South Fulton Neighbor, while also mailing documents to Hall’s last known addresses.

The move follows more than a year of unsuccessful attempts to locate Hall. Blackburn hired private investigator Carlos Jackson in September 2025, who conducted database searches and physically canvassed areas in Los Angeles County where Hall was previously known to frequent, including locations where he walked his dogs. When those efforts yielded nothing, Jackson expanded the search to Fulton County, Georgia, after receiving information suggesting Hall may have ties to the Atlanta area.

Despite what Blackburn described as “extensive, diligent, and good faith efforts,” the investigation produced no viable leads. Prior to Jackson’s involvement, skip tracers and process servers searched multiple addresses across California and one in Ohio, all without success.

By March 2025, Blackburn concluded that traditional service methods had been exhausted. In court documents, he stated that service by publication was the only remaining option, noting that he was unaware of any additional addresses, locations, or contacts that could reasonably lead to Hall being served directly.

Gardner’s lawsuit alleges that she and a friend were given drinks by Hall and Combs before being taken to Hall’s apartment. She claims Combs coerced her into sex before Hall allegedly entered the room and restrained her. The suit further alleges that Combs later went to Gardner’s residence and choked her until she lost consciousness. Both men have denied the allegations.

As the case proceeds, Hall’s continued absence has become a central issue, raising questions about accountability and the challenges plaintiffs face when defendants cannot be located. For now, Gardner’s legal team is pushing forward with the only remaining avenue available to formally notify Hall of the lawsuit.