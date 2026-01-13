adidas Basketball has unveiled two new additions to its signature lineup with the Anthony Edwards 2 “Pink” and the Harden Vol 10 “Hell Cat,” celebrating the continued evolution of two of the NBA’s most electrifying stars. The releases reflect a balance of fearless style and performance-driven innovation.
The Anthony Edwards 2 “Pink” builds on Edwards’ debut signature with updates designed for explosive speed and comfort. The model features a Propulsion Plate for energy return, articulated fangs for lockdown and containment, and a cushioning system that combines LIGHTBOOST and Lightstrike for responsiveness and durability. The Anthony Edwards 2 “Pink” retails for $130 USD.
Engineered for effortless versatility, the Harden Vol 10 advances the design language of the Harden Vol 9 while blending performance and lifestyle appeal. The shoe includes full-length LIGHTBOOST for lighter feel and enhanced energy return, radial multidirectional traction refined for grip and control, a conforming cuff for freedom of movement, and a molded upper that delivers secure lockdown through every play. The Harden Vol 10 “Hell Cat” retails for $160 USD.
Both the Anthony Edwards 2 “Pink” and Harden Vol 10 “Hell Cat” will be available starting January 17, 2026, on adidas.com and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.