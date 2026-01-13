In the small rural town of Stuttgart, Arkansas is a town far from flashing arena lights or major-market music hubs. The small town better known as Sugatown, legendary coined regionally from replacing the t’s from Stuttgart to get the new word ‘sugar’. From these humble beginnings, one young Arkansas hip-hop entrepreneur was building with ambition producing the same formula that built the Southern Great’s legacies: brick by brick, & moment by moment. Stuttgart isn’t the city you expect to produce a mover in culture, but that’s the thing about greatness: it doesn’t need permission, it needs purpose.

Malcolm “A.S.T.A.T.E” Worsham describes this road as A Story Told About True Events focusing on his long-term vision in hopes of gifting the blueprint to his hometown from fellow inspirations such as his mentor Arkansas Bo who he first seen appear in The Source when Worsham was a freshman in high school in 2005. Soon afterwards Worsham vowed to make this same mark on hip-hop and “Sugatown”. He made his key entry into the music and television industry in 2010 displaying his own talents as a teen artist contestant on BET’s 106 & Park Wild Out Wednesday after being discovered by Joshua “Coop” Cooper and former BET showrunner Pat Charles. Inspired to create a breakthrough for his hometown, the performer began his quest in his late teens with longtime friend Jasmine “Juice” Price and the duo was awarded a runner up position on the network, placing runner-up to Las Vegas Artist and XXL Freshman Dizzy Wright breaking the networks rating record at the time of the show’s airing. With an artist’s name as revealing as A Story Told About True Events, it is not hard to gauge the profoundness behind the man and the music. He continues to unfold his story.

Worsham is ready to cultivate Arkansas talent in a different industry, this time in molding the public relations and digital marketing landscape. He founded his Arkansas based PR company, the Vivid Vision Agency in 2020. The agency’s mission is to elevate and inspire the Natural State with the clearest vision while spotlighting rising talent in Arkansas music, sports and entertainment.