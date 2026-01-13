Media scrutiny strikes again. ASAP Rocky opened 2026 by drawing a firm line between human creativity and digital shortcuts. The rapper’s new music video for “Helicopter,” which debuted January 12, arrives alongside pointed clarification about how it was made and why it matters.

Get this, after the visual went live, speculation online suggested artificial intelligence played a role in its visuals. Rocky addressed that chatter directly, stressing the project’s human origins. “THIS VIDEO IS NOT AI GENERATED! THIS VIDEO IS NOT AI GENERATED!” he wrote, underscoring the statement by calling the work “JUST GENERATIONAL.”

Directed by Dan Streit, the video pairs bold imagery with stylized animation, continuing Rocky’s long-running interest in visual experimentation. “Helicopter” features Playboi Carti and is slated to appear on Rocky’s upcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. The track follows another recent release, “Punk Rocky,” which expanded the album’s visual universe through appearances by Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and ASAP Nast.

Get this, Ryder’s involvement also nods to Rocky’s creative rapport with filmmaker Tim Burton. That relationship previously surfaced when Rocky shared Burton-inspired cover art for Don’t Be Dumb. Reflecting on that collaboration in a past interview, Rocky recalled Burton’s reaction to the music: “He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

With “Helicopter,” Rocky positions himself firmly on the side of intentional, hands-on creation. At a moment when digital tools increasingly blur authorship, the artist uses the release to reinforce his belief that originality and personal vision still define lasting work.