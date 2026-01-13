Cardi B is proudly showing love for her man, Stefon Diggs, after the New England Patriots punched their ticket to the NFL Divisional Round. The Patriots secured a dominant 16 to 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, fueled by a relentless defensive performance.

Following the win, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to celebrate. “That’s what I’m talking about,” she said. “Take them to Tulum! They want to go to Tulum on Delta. Put them on Delta!”

New England’s defense overwhelmed Justin Herbert, recording six sacks and limiting the Chargers to just 207 total yards. The second-seeded Patriots will next face the Houston Texans on Sunday.