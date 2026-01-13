Rapper Cash Out has been ordered to pay $40 million to a woman he trafficked for sex. According to federal court documents reviewed by Complex. The victim, identified as J.M., was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages on Jan. 7.

J.M. filed a civil lawsuit in Georgia in 2022, alleging that Cash Out violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. She claimed she met the rapper in 2013 and was soon forced into prostitution through threats, physical abuse, and coercion, including being made to take drugs.

The court entered a default judgment in late December after Cash Out failed to respond, finalizing the $40 million award last week.

The ruling follows Cash Out’s July conviction in a criminal case that found him guilty of leading a sex trafficking enterprise. The trial also resulted in convictions for his mother, Linda Smith, and cousin Tyrone Taylor. Cash Out, whose real name is John Michael Hakim Gibson, was sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years.

“The court’s ruling underscores that sex trafficking carries serious legal consequences,” said J.M.’s attorney Matthew Stoddard. “It sends an important signal that exploiting vulnerable individuals is not only morally reprehensible but will be met with substantial accountability under the law.”