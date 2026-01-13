Fetty Wap’s early release from federal prison quickly sparked backlash from Lezhae Zeona, the mother of his daughter, who took to social media to publicly air her grievances following the news.

Shortly after reports confirmed that Fetty Wap had been transferred to home confinement, Lezhae Zeona posted a series of pointed messages criticizing what she framed as ongoing issues surrounding responsibility, parenting, and accountability. While she did not oppose his release itself, her comments made clear that, from her perspective, freedom does not equal resolution.

Zeona, who shares a daughter with Fetty Wap, suggested that his return to the outside world has not been matched by consistent involvement or communication where it matters most. Her posts emphasized that incarceration may pause time for the individual, but it does not pause the realities of raising a child, covering expenses, or maintaining parental presence.

The tone of Zeona’s remarks reflected long standing tension rather than a single moment of frustration. She underscored that real growth requires sustained action, not public statements or fan praise, and implied that private obligations should come before celebratory narratives surrounding his release.

Fetty Wap was sentenced in 2023 to six years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and was recently moved from FCI Sandstone in Minnesota to community confinement under the supervision of the Bureau of Prisons. He is expected to remain on home confinement until November, followed by five years of supervised release with strict conditions.

Following his transfer, Fetty released a statement thanking supporters and outlining plans to focus on community initiatives and youth outreach. He has not publicly addressed Zeona’s comments.

The situation highlights the often overlooked side of high profile releases. While fans may frame early release as a comeback moment, co parents and families are often left navigating unresolved realities behind the scenes. For Fetty Wap, the transition back into public life is already proving complicated, with accountability and consistency now under sharper scrutiny than ever.