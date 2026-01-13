HOT 97, New York’s top multicultural radio station regardless of language, has announced the debut of its new morning show, HOT 97 Mornings with Mero. The program premieres Tuesday, January 13, and will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. The show is hosted by The Kid Mero, one of the city’s most recognizable voices in culture and media.

A Bronx native, Mero is a New York Times best-selling author, Writers Guild Award winner, and a Variety “Comic to Watch.” He currently hosts Victory Light with The Kid Mero and co-hosts 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. Now, he brings his humor, commentary, and cultural insight to New York mornings.

“HOT 97 has always been about representing the culture of New York, and Mero is New York,” said Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo. “He’s authentic, hilarious, fearless, and deeply connected to the community.”

Mero emphasized the significance of the role, saying, “HOT 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades… it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy.”

The launch reflects MediaCo’s continued momentum following a standout 2025 and marks a new chapter for HOT 97’s culture-driven programming.