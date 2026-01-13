As Kehlani’s “Folded” continues to resonate during Grammy season, the record has inspired a growing wave of open-verse interpretations across the music community. Atlanta hitmaker K Camp became the latest artist to join the moment with his own cover of the Grammy-nominated track.

K Camp shared his rendition via Instagram on Friday (Jan. 9), delivering a smooth and emotionally charged performance that reframes the song from a male perspective on heartbreak and accountability. His lucid vocals and effortless flow take center stage, quickly connecting with listeners. The clip has gained significant traction online, surpassing half a million views in a short time.

K Camp’s version follows notable reinterpretations from Brandy, Toni Braxton, and other R&B standouts, as well as a viral marching band performance that helped push “Folded” deeper into the cultural conversation.

The cover arrives as momentum continues to build for K Camp’s own music. His single “Come Back Home” featuring Jacquees is steadily climbing at urban radio and recently reached a new Top 20 peak at No. 19, signaling a strong start to the year for the Atlanta artist.