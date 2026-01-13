Pooh Shiesty has not returned to prison, according to confirmation from his record label following a wave of online speculation. DJ Akademiks reported that representatives for the Memphis rapper clarified he remains free and continues to serve home confinement as scheduled.

The label explained that Shiesty is officially listed as reporting to a Dallas halfway house, a procedural designation that has been in place since his release. That status has not changed and does not indicate a return to custody. Because he is on home confinement, Shiesty will remain under those conditions until April, when his sentence is expected to conclude.

Rumors about his alleged re-incarceration began circulating after a livestream appearance by his close associate Bendadon. During the broadcast, viewers misinterpreted a brief phone conversation, leading to false assumptions that Shiesty had been taken back into custody.

The clarification from his label aims to put those claims to rest, confirming there has been no violation or change in his legal status. As of now, Pooh Shiesty remains on track to complete his sentence under home confinement without interruption.