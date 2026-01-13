PrizePicks is leaning into humor this football postseason with a new commercial starring Marshawn Lynch and Adam Devine. Created in partnership with advertising agency Preacher, the campaign takes a playful jab at an industry crowded with flashy gimmicks while refocusing attention on what fans care about most in January: making the right picks.

“By this point in the season, sports fans have seen just about every gimmick imaginable,” said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. “This spot is about cutting through that clutter, having a little fun with the industry, and keeping the focus on what our players really care about during the playoffs.”

The campaign marks the return of Lynch and Devine as self-aware spokesmen navigating a studio filled with exaggerated marketing stunts from past commercials. As they navigate the chaos, the duo emphasizes PrizePicks’ straightforward, fan-focused experience.

The spot highlights PrizePicks’ Daily Fantasy Sports Player Picks alongside its newer Team Picks prediction markets, all available within one app. Features like The Feed and Early Exit are positioned as tools built to enhance the postseason experience.

As PrizePicks continues expanding nationwide, the company emphasizes its commitment to compliance and Responsible Gaming. In 2025, PrizePicks became the first fantasy sports operator to earn iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling.