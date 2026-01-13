Ye is back in court over a dispute tied to the failed renovation of his Malibu oceanfront estate, a project that has evolved from an architectural gamble into a prolonged legal fight.

The conflict dates back to early 2023 and centers on claims brought by Tony Saxon, a former construction manager who worked on the property. Saxon alleges he was not properly paid and was exposed to unsafe working conditions during the renovation. Those claims triggered a countersuit from Ye, who is now challenging a $1.8 million lien placed on the home.

Ye’s legal team argues the lien was improperly filed and used as leverage rather than a legitimate claim. According to the filing, the lien disrupted ongoing efforts to sell the property and complicated negotiations with potential buyers while litigation was already in progress. West’s lawsuit also names West Coast Trial Lawyers in connection with the dispute.

The Malibu house itself has become central to the case. Ye bought the beachfront residence in 2021 for $57.3 million and quickly began an unconventional redesign that included sweeping structural changes. The renovation stalled before completion, and the property was eventually sold to Belwood Investments, led by Steven Belmont, for $21 million. The sale represented a significant financial loss and did not resolve disagreements over labor costs and responsibility for unpaid work.

While the legal battle continues, Ye is also preparing for the release of his upcoming album, BULLY, scheduled for January 30, 2023. His team has positioned the project as a creative reset and has stated that artificial intelligence was not used in its production.

The case underscores how high-profile real estate ventures can unravel, leaving costly disputes long after the property changes hands.