A short video went semi viral sparked chatter on socials showing a sharp verbal confrontation involving former New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Watch the sparks fly as Adams and an unnamed woman are deplaned. Pure cinema.

The footage, which first appeared on Reddit Tuesday, captures Adams on what appears to be an airport skybridge engaged in a heated exchange with a masked traveler. The clip begins mid-incident and offers no indication of what led to the confrontation, leaving viewers to piece together events based solely on what is shown.

In the video, the traveler repeatedly taunts Adams, escalating the interaction by saying, “Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face.” The remark appears to trigger an immediate response.

“Go f–k yourself,” Adams says back. He then adds, “I’m not the mayor anymore,” before delivering a line that quickly became the focus of online discussion: “You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.”

As the exchange continues, Adams, who is 65, steps toward the traveler. She then moves past him, creating space, and the video cuts off shortly afterward. No physical altercation is shown beyond that moment.

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the encounter, how long it lasted, or why Adams was traveling through Texas. The lack of context has fueled speculation across social media, with viewers debating both Adams’ remarks and the traveler’s behavior.

The video surfaced just one day after Adams appeared publicly in Manhattan to announce plans for a new initiative centered on combating antisemitism through cryptocurrency-related efforts.

Reaction online was immediate and divided. Some users criticized Adams’ language, while others focused on the provocation seen in the clip. Within hours, the video had generated thousands of comments as the moment continued to spread across platforms.