Amazon Music has announced that A$AP Rocky will headline the next episode of its Songline performance series. The Harlem native delivers an exclusive, cinematic presentation of new music from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, filmed across New York City. The special premieres on Yams Day, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET and will stream on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch.

The episode features sweeping orchestrations by Danny Elfman, appearances from members of A$AP Mob, and personal storytelling moments that honor the legacy of A$AP Yams, eleven years after his passing. Following the premiere, the performance will remain available for 24 hours.

The album Don’t Be Dumb arrives January 16, with lead single “Punk Rocky” already fueling anticipation. Songline’s signature blend of live performance and artist interviews offers fans a closer look at Rocky’s creative evolution shortly after the album release.

A$AP Rocky said, “IN CELEBRATION OF MY BROTHER A$AP YAMS, PERFORMING IN NEW YORK IS ALWAYS SPECIAL & A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT. YAMS BELIEVED IN THE VISION B4 EVERYONE. I WANT TO THANK AMAZON MUSIC SONGLINE FOR ALLOWING ME TO CELEBRATE THESE MOMENTS. -DONTBEDUMB & HAPPY YAMS DAY 2026.”