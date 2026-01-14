Claudette Colvin, the civil rights pioneer who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, at just 15 years old, has died. She was 86.

“It is with profound sadness that the Claudette Colvin Foundation and family announce the passing of Claudette Colvin, a beloved mother, grandmother, and civil rights pioneer,” the Claudette Colvin Foundation said in a statement. “She leaves behind a legacy of courage that helped change the course of American history.”

Colvin was arrested on March 2, 1955, after refusing to surrender her seat to a white woman, an act of defiance that occurred months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. According to police reports, a bus driver contacted authorities after noticing two Black girls seated near two white girls. While one moved when ordered, Colvin refused and was taken into custody.

CNN notes she was charged with violating Montgomery’s segregation ordinance and assaulting a police officer. Although the segregation convictions were later overturned, Colvin was placed on indefinite probation for the assault charge and was never informed when it ended, according to her legal team.

Born on September 5, 1939, in Birmingham, Colvin was raised in Pine Level, Alabama. She later worked for three decades as a nursing assistant at a Catholic nursing home and raised two sons.

“To us, she was more than a historical figure,” the foundation said. “She was the heart of our family, wise, resilient, and grounded in faith. We will remember her laughter, her sharp wit, and her unwavering belief in justice and human dignity.”