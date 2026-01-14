GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Destin Conrad has released his new single “NOTHING IS REAL” featuring Terrace Martin. The track blends jazz textures with emotional storytelling, examining a romance that slowly unravels as trust gives way to doubt.

Martin’s expressive saxophone weaves through warm piano, layered percussion, and harmonies from Vanisha Gould, creating a lush backdrop for Conrad’s reflective vocals. His delivery moves through longing and realization, turning heartbreak into a richly detailed soundscape.

The release continues the creative world of wHIMSY, a project that explores vulnerability and emotional complexity through Destin’s alter ego, MR. E. wHIMSY debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Jazz Chart and No. 3 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart, earning widespread critical acclaim and establishing Conrad as a boundary-pushing voice in modern R&B and jazz fusion.