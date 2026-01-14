What ever happened to the elimination of Drake? Always felt like a TikTok challenge that never went viral. Well, the haters won’t like this one because the 6 God has reached a chart milestone no other rapper has achieved, ever. Aubrey has 10 separate albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Ten.

Drake becomes the first rapper to chart 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the same week 📊



▫️ #17 — Take Care

▫️ #25 — $$$4U

▫️ #39 — Views

▫️ #64 — Certified Lover Boy

▫️ #72 — For All The Dogs

▫️ #92 — Thank Me Later

▫️ #101 — Scorpion

▫️ #133 — More Life

▫️ #179 — Nothing Was… pic.twitter.com/zf3Fgs15Uu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2026

Get this, as we recently reported at the top of his current chart run sits Take Care at No. 17. It is followed by Some Sexy Songs 4 U at No. 25 and Views at No. 39. Other albums holding spots include Certified Lover Boy at No. 64, For All The Dogs at No. 72, Thank Me Laterat No. 92, Scorpion at No. 101, More Life at No. 133, and Nothing Was the Same at No. 179.

The mega achievement was sealed this week when his 2022 release Her Loss slipped in at No. 200, according to Kurrco. That final entry pushed Drake into uncharted territory, highlighting the sustained demand for his catalog years after many of the projects were first released.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions after the news broke. One user joked, “I just know his haters kept scrolling annoyed as f*ck that they saw this post.” Another declared, “WAY BETTER THER YOUR FAVORITES. THERE IS NOTHING YALL CAN DO ABOUT IT.”

Kinda true.

What’s more, the milestone arrives as Drake continues laying the groundwork for his next project, Iceman. While an official release date remains unannounced, promotion has been steadily building. DJ Akademiks added to the hype last week, writing, “ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!”

Drake has also spoken directly about what fans can expect. During a livestream with BenDaDonnn before the end of 2025, he said, “I’m going on a last recording trip… There’s plenty to talk about. We’ll talk about it. Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

Looks like the elimination of Drake isn’t going as planned and the boy from Toronto is having the last laugh, before ICEMAN even drops. Figure that out.