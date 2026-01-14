Ella Mai is continuing the rollout of her next era with the release of her new single “100.” The multi-platinum singer and songwriter delivers a smooth, emotionally open track that sets the tone for her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?, which arrives February 6.

Produced by Mustard and Keanu Beats, “100” leans into Ella Mai’s trademark blend of vulnerability and classic R&B. The song centers on devotion, honesty, and the emotional risk that comes with falling in love, themes that have long defined her sound and helped establish her as one of modern R&B’s leading voices.

Alongside the single, Ella Mai also unveiled the official music video for “100.” Directed by Yussef Haridy and Logan Fields, the visual unfolds in a polished casino setting, where romance and tension play out over a high-stakes game of Blackjack. Mustard makes a cameo appearance as the dealer, adding a playful nod to the song’s production team.

With “100,” Ella Mai continues to build anticipation for Do You Still Love Me?, offering fans another glimpse into the intimate storytelling that anchors her upcoming project.