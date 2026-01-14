A familiar Los Angeles landmark is preparing for a rare return to the real estate market. The Brentwood mansion known worldwide as the exterior of the Banks family home on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is expected to be listed later this month after nearly half a century under the same ownership.

The stately residence became instantly recognizable throughout the 1990s, appearing in the opening credits of every episode and serving as the backdrop for some of the sitcom’s most remembered moments, including Uncle Phil repeatedly tossing Jazz out the front door. According to reports from TMZ, the property is slated to be priced just under $30 million.

Located on a prominent corner lot in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods, the home’s brick exterior became a visual symbol of Will Smith’s fictional leap from West Philadelphia to life among the elite in Southern California. That image helped anchor a series that remains a defining part of television history.

The sale is being managed by Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Sasha Rahban of the Altman Brothers, a Beverly Hills-based brokerage known for high-profile luxury transactions. Their involvement reflects both the home’s size and its stature within the city’s upper-tier housing market.

Although the show’s interior scenes were filmed on soundstages, the real-world exterior grounded the Banks family’s story in a tangible setting. That link elevated the house into the ranks of the most recognizable residences ever featured on television.

Built in 1937, the Georgian Colonial-style mansion spans roughly 10,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Sitting on a 38,510-square-foot lot, it has not been publicly listed in 48 years.

As it heads to market, the property stands as both a significant real estate offering and a lasting artifact of Los Angeles pop culture.