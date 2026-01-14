J. Cole has officially confirmed the release of his highly anticipated album The Fall–Off. The project is set to arrive on February 6, 2026, marking a major moment for fans who have followed the album’s long build and speculation.

The announcement signals the next chapter in Cole’s career and follows years of hints, teases, and references to The Fall–Off as a defining body of work. While details about the tracklist and features remain under wraps, the reveal alone has sparked immediate excitement across the hip-hop community.