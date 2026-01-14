Whelp, that was quick. Lil Wayne has eased tensions after a sharp social media post aimed at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drew backlash following a playoff game.

In case you missed it, the reaction came on Jan. 10 after Chicago defeated Green Bay 31–27 in the NFL Wild Card round. As a longtime Packers supporter, Wayne took the loss personally and posted an emotional message online that mocked Williams and reflected his disbelief over Green Bay’s sudden postseason exit. The post circulated quickly and prompted criticism, with many readers focusing less on the game and more on the tone of the rapper’s words.

Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! 🙌🏾 I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear. 🧀 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 14, 2026

Days later, Wayne addressed the situation directly. Returning to X, he offered context and recalibrated his stance. “Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life,” he wrote, framing the original comment as frustration driven by loyalty rather than personal animosity.

From there, Wayne shifted to praise. Acknowledging Williams’ impact on the rivalry, he added, “U just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time,” followed by, “4 dat u get da praise gesture from me!” The message continued with a broader acknowledgment of talent, as Wayne noted it would be “impossible” to speak on the matchup without “acknowledging & admiring yo game king.”

He closed his message with a line that balanced respect and rivalry. “U a beast but ya still a bear,” Wayne wrote, punctuating the post with a cheese emoji to reaffirm his allegiance to Green Bay.

Williams responded without escalating the exchange. “Weez it’s all love,” he replied, before adding, “#BearDown Tho.”

The brief back-and-forth highlighted how quickly sports emotions can spill online, and how public figures sometimes step back to redirect the conversation toward competition and mutual respect.