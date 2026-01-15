Spotify and A$AP Rocky have revealed the full feature lineup for his highly anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb—in a bold, unconventional way: via street billboards.

Fans spotted the exclusive feature announcements on billboards across New York City, Los Angeles, London, Mexico, and Miami. The global rollout makes the reveal a true spectacle, blending urban culture with music marketing innovation.

The album’s collaborations include a star-studded mix of artists: BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jessica Pratt, Jon Batiste, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am.

This method underscores A$AP Rocky’s vision of bridging music, art, and public spaces while keeping fans engaged in the album’s rollout. The visual announcement also highlights the international reach of Don’t Be Dumb, with fans in multiple cities worldwide getting a first look at the album’s impressive collaborations.

With pre-saves already surpassing 1 million on Spotify and topping Apple Music pre-adds globally, the album’s feature reveal is generating widespread excitement ahead of its January 16 release.