A$AP Rocky has officially revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB, offering fans a closer look at the creative scope of his long-awaited fourth studio project. The album features 17 tracks and is set for release on Friday, January 16 via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records.
The announcement arrives as DON’T BE DUMB continues to dominate digital anticipation metrics. The project has surpassed one million pre-saves on Spotify, making it the most pre-saved hip-hop album in the platform’s history. It also currently holds the top spot for pre-adds on Apple Music in both the United States and globally, while leading iTunes Hip-Hop downloads.
DON’T BE DUMB Tracklist
- ORDER OF PROTECTION
- HELICOPTER
- INTERROGATION (SKIT)
- STOLE YA FLOW
- STAY HERE
- PLAYA
- TRESPASS
- STOP SNITCHING
- STFU
- PUNK ROCKY
- AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)
- WHISKEY (Release Me)
- ROBBERY
- DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY
- THE END
In addition to the tracklist reveal, Rocky shared new Tim Burton-inspired artwork tied to the album’s visual world. He also announced a limited-edition vinyl collaboration with modern lifestyle brand Quince. Dubbed the “Shirthead” Vinyl, the release is positioned as both a collectible and a cultural artifact connected to the DON’T BE DUMB era.
The vinyl launch builds on a rollout that has already proven commercially successful, with brand partnerships including BILT and Quince helping move more than 130,000 units ahead of the album’s release.