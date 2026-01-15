A$AP Rocky has officially revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB, offering fans a closer look at the creative scope of his long-awaited fourth studio project. The album features 17 tracks and is set for release on Friday, January 16 via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records.

The announcement arrives as DON’T BE DUMB continues to dominate digital anticipation metrics. The project has surpassed one million pre-saves on Spotify, making it the most pre-saved hip-hop album in the platform’s history. It also currently holds the top spot for pre-adds on Apple Music in both the United States and globally, while leading iTunes Hip-Hop downloads.

DON’T BE DUMB Tracklist

ORDER OF PROTECTION HELICOPTER INTERROGATION (SKIT) STOLE YA FLOW STAY HERE PLAYA TRESPASS STOP SNITCHING STFU PUNK ROCKY AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO) WHISKEY (Release Me) ROBBERY DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY THE END

In addition to the tracklist reveal, Rocky shared new Tim Burton-inspired artwork tied to the album’s visual world. He also announced a limited-edition vinyl collaboration with modern lifestyle brand Quince. Dubbed the “Shirthead” Vinyl, the release is positioned as both a collectible and a cultural artifact connected to the DON’T BE DUMB era.

The vinyl launch builds on a rollout that has already proven commercially successful, with brand partnerships including BILT and Quince helping move more than 130,000 units ahead of the album’s release.



