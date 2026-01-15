GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter DESTIN CONRAD is hitting the stage for a limited run of intimate jazz shows in support of his alt-jazz project, wHIMSY, out now via EMPIRE. The tour kicks off March 17 in Washington, DC, and stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Conrad will perform at legendary venues such as Blues Alley, Keystone Korner, and The Blue Note, stages that have hosted icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Andre 3000. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time at destinconrad.com.

Ahead of the tour, Conrad announced a deluxe edition of wHIMSY featuring the jazz-inflected single “NOTHING IS REAL” with Terrace Martin. The track traces a romance once trusted, highlighting the fragility of love with Martin’s saxophone, warm piano, layered percussion, and Vanisha Gould’s harmonies.

DESTIN’s voice moves through longing, doubt, and revelation, transforming heartbreak into a lush, intricate soundscape, further cementing his place as a boundary-pushing artist blending jazz, R&B, and alt sounds.