Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and OBB Media Founder Michael D. Ratner celebrated the launch of Fanatics Studios on Tuesday, January 13, at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. The new venture aims to become the premier global studio for sports entertainment.
The exclusive event drew A-list athletes, celebrities, and executives, who took to the court for hoops and mingling. Key partners—including ESPN, WWE, LA28, Tom Brady, and Fox Sports—shared plans for upcoming projects. Brady detailed the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March, revealing he will captain the “Founders” team while Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will lead the “Wildcats.” GRAMMY-nominated Travis Scott announced he will perform at the event, and official jerseys were unveiled.
Brady also teased his docu-follow One More Drive and a potential return to Team USA for Flag Football at the LA28 Olympics. LA28 CEO Casey Wasserman highlighted the Olympic film partnership, while ESPN’s Burke Magnus announced Fanatics Studios’ involvement in producing The 2026 ESPYS. WWE President Nick Khan and stars including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Jimmy and Jey Uso shared new shows and competitions under the studio umbrella.
Other attendees included Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, The Kid Laroi, James Harden, Jared Goff, Antonio Gates, Aaron Donald, Mookie Betts, and more, marking a high-profile start for Fanatics Studios’ global ambitions.