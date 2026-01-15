J. Cole has released a new track that immediately sparked conversation among fans for its reflective storytelling and a lyric some listeners believe may be a subtle reference to Jay-Z. The song unfolds in reverse, beginning with Cole’s death and tracing his journey backward through fame, success, and his earliest beginnings.

One line in particular has drawn attention: “On cloud 9, now signed to my hero / one of the so called kings of this rap thing.” Fans quickly connected the lyric to Cole’s real-life signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Hov’s long-standing status as rap royalty.

The wording “so called kings” has fueled debate online, with some hearing it as a pointed jab, while others interpret it as introspection from an artist reassessing his idols through the lens of experience. Cole has never publicly suggested tension with Jay-Z, making the lyric especially intriguing to listeners familiar with their history.

As the discussion continues, the track stands as another example of Cole’s ability to provoke conversation through layered writing and personal reflection.

Hear the full single below.