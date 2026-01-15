J. Cole has revealed new details about his long-awaited project, The Fall-Off, confirming it will arrive as a double album while strongly suggesting it could be the final release of his career.

Reflecting on the decade-long journey behind the album, Cole explained the deeply personal mission that has driven the project from the start.

“For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first.”

He acknowledged the toll the process demanded, both creatively and personally, while reaffirming his commitment to seeing it through.

“I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line.”

Cole emphasized that completing The Fall-Off was about more than legacy.

“I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop.”

The Fall-Off arrives on Feb. 6.