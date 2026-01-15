Lauryn Hill is honoring the life and legacy of John Forté, her longtime collaborator and a key figure in the Fugees extended creative circle, following news of his death.

In a heartfelt message, Hill reflected on their early connection, calling Forté “a gentle soul” and recalling how quickly their bond formed. “I loved him. My family loved him,” she wrote. “I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time. And walking the New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode. Our generation of hip-hop was young and at the ascent of its epic rise. We were both there…participating and taking it all in, full of excitement and possibility.”

Hill described Forté as a rare blend of intellect, artistry, and warmth. “Forté was a gentleman and a scholar with a strong pen, deep soul, and kind heart,” she continued. “Part Brownsville, part prep-school, he had access to a way of expressing himself. With a vocabulary and fluency that was very unique for the time. John was a gentle soul beneath all of his Brownsville chanting. I wish we’d had the opportunity to embrace that even more back then.”

She also shared memories of introducing Forté to Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, a meeting that led to his role as a Refugee Camp All Star. Hill added that her “heart aches” for his family, closing her tribute with, “I love you John. Rest in peace, gentle king.”

According to WBLS, Forté died Monday at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts. He was 50.

Forté toured with the Fugees and appeared on Wyclef Jean’s 1997 solo debut The Carnival, including the single “We’re Tryin’ To Stay Alive.” He later released his own album Poly Sci in 1998, produced by Jean.

Jean said, “John’s voice was unmistakable.“He was more than a collaborator—he was family.”

Forté is survived by his wife, photographer Lara Fuller, and their two children.