LES Sports Academy Nike RBI continues to expand its annual MLK Weekend sports equipment giveaway and youth clinics across the Dominican Republic, reinforcing a longstanding partnership with Major League Baseball that dates back more than three decades.

Led by New York City educator Frankie Alameda and real estate executive Luis Sanchez, the initiative traces its roots to 1993, when Alameda coached in the first ever RBI World Series with the Boys Club of New York. That foundation now fuels a multi town international effort centered on access, education, and opportunity through sport.

The program first launched in Santo Domingo, serving more than 400 children, before growing into a broader initiative supporting baseball, softball, volleyball, and educational development. In its second year of expansion, Alameda and Sanchez partnered with Chito Polo, whose shared commitment to community uplift led to the creation of the Puerto Plata International Sports Foundation. Today, the foundation supports more than 1,200 children annually and has reached more than 10,000 youth over the past five years.

The MLK Weekend equipment giveaway has become a cornerstone event, strengthened by youth clinics led by current and former Major League Baseball players. The inaugural giveaway featured former MLB All Star Felix José, setting the tone for a tradition that now draws dozens of professional athletes each year. The MLK Weekend Clinic and Giveaway has grown into one of the most impactful community sports events in the region.

That impact is made possible through partnerships with Major League Baseball RBI in New York, Dominican Nike RBI, the MLB Players Association, the NYPD Hispanic Society, NYPD Dominican Officers, the Roberto Clemente Foundation, and a growing network of community donors.

In 2023, the MLK Weekend initiative expanded into girls’ sports when the NYPD Women’s Volleyball Team traveled to the Dominican Republic to donate equipment to 200 girls and host a clinic alongside former Dominican Olympic volleyball players. This year, the NYPD Softball Team will also join the MLK Weekend activities, further expanding access and participation.

Beyond athletics, LES Sports Academy Nike RBI also hosts an annual MLK Weekend backpack giveaway, helping students begin the school year prepared for academic success.

“Our mission is simple, create opportunity,” said Frankie Alameda. “A glove, a bat, a backpack. These small acts of support can change a child’s future.”

“We continue to expand every year because of our partners and supporters,” added Luis Sanchez. “MLK Weekend allows us to serve with purpose, and with leaders like Chito Polo and the strength of our MLB and NYPD partners, we are committed to reaching even more communities.”

Rooted in the spirit of service and unity that defines MLK Weekend, LES Sports Academy Nike RBI continues to use sports and education as vehicles for empowerment, connection, and lasting change.