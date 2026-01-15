Another day, another criminal case in the spotlight. After more than a year behind bars, Lil Durk now has a firm date for when his federal case is expected to reach a jury. The Chicago rapper is scheduled to stand trial on April 21, 2026, on charges tied to an alleged murder for hire scheme, marking the most concrete development yet in a case that has drawn sustained public scrutiny.

The timeline has shifted repeatedly. Proceedings were first expected to begin on January 20 before being delayed to May. A pretrial conference set for April 13 ultimately pushed the court toward the later April trial date, accelerating preparations for both sides while acknowledging the scope of the case.

🚨 Federal Case Update: Lil Durk (Durk Banks)



📍 U.S. District Court Central District of California

Case No.: CR 24-621 (B)-MWf



⏰ Trial Update

•Trial Date: April 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM

(Previously scheduled for January 20, 2026)

•Pretrial Conference: March 30, 2026 at 3:00 PM… pic.twitter.com/jrVo2aTyjP — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) January 14, 2026

Defense attorneys had requested more time, pointing to the volume of discovery materials and the presence of multiple defendants. The court agreed, concluding that the complexity of the matter required a slower approach. Lil Durk’s lead attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the postponement in a January 7 statement to Rolling Stone. “We could have been prepared to try the case (in two weeks), but the court rightly decided that together we still aren’t there yet. It’s a complicated case. These are steps leading us toward trial.”

A federal judge echoed that view, noting that the structure of the prosecution made strict application of the Speedy Trial Act unrealistic.

Prosecutors allege the case stems from a botched retaliation plot connected to ongoing tensions following the killing of rapper King Von. Authorities claim the intended target was Quando Rondo, but a 2022 shooting instead led to the death of his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

Lil Durk has remained in federal custody since October 2024. His attorneys have challenged the conditions of his confinement, writing, “Lil Durk is confined in an extremely small jail cell barely accommodating a single bed, toilet, and sink for 23 hours daily. He lacks access to commissary services and is allowed only one phone call per month without any opportunities for in-person visits.” Those claims remain unresolved as the case advances toward trial.