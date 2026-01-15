Afro-R&B standout Odeal has released the official music video for his focus track “Nights in the Sun” featuring Wizkid. The song serves as the closing moment of Odeal’s latest EP, capturing the warmth and security of a mutual, deeply understood love.

The visual mirrors the project’s moody cover art and opens with a clear nod to Michael Jackson’s iconic “You Rock My World” intro. From there, Odeal and Wizkid transition the setting from the streets into a dimly lit nightclub filled with movement, striking fashion, and magnetic energy.

Surrounded by dancers and glowing atmospheres, the video unfolds through moments of slow-building tension and connection. The result is a sensual yet intimate portrayal of admiration, desire, and human closeness that complements the track’s smooth, sun-soaked sound.