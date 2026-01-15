Police have issued an arrest warrant for boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis following allegations stemming from an incident at a gentlemen’s club. Davis is accused of grabbing a woman by her head and throat and dragging her out of the venue.

According to authorities, investigators reviewed surveillance footage connected to the incident and say the video confirmed “key elements” of what was reported. Journalist Loren Lorosa noted that the video of the alleged altercation dates back to November.

Lorosa also stated that she contacted a representative for Davis regarding the warrant, but no comment has been provided at this time.

I told you guys back in November there was… https://t.co/bR5kglndtT pic.twitter.com/7GeTAsKG0q — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 14, 2026

The development comes amid heightened attention to Davis, following news that he was recently replaced in a high-profile bout linked to Jake Paul. No further details have been released regarding the timing of a potential arrest or next legal steps.

The case remains under investigation as law enforcement continues its review.