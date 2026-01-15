Reebok Basketball has announced its latest player partnership, signing NBA guard Tre Mann to its expanding roster of athletes. The 6-foot-4 guard from Gainesville, Florida, is widely recognized as one of the league’s smoothest shot creators, praised for his balance, precision, and calm approach on both ends of the floor.
Mann’s game is built on versatility and confidence, allowing him to control tempo and create scoring opportunities in a variety of ways. His signing reflects Reebok’s continued push to strengthen its presence in performance basketball while aligning with players who bring both skill and individuality to the court.
“I signed with Reebok because I wanted to be different. I thought it would be a perfect throwback brand with AI I want to bring that back and get everybody wearing Reebok again.”
As part of the endorsement agreement, Mann will play a key role in Reebok brand activations and help spotlight the company’s performance basketball platform, The Engine A. His partnership ties the brand’s heritage to a new generation of players who value creativity and authenticity.
The move signals another step in Reebok Basketball’s efforts to reestablish itself in the modern NBA landscape by blending legacy influence with contemporary talent.