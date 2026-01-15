Rolling Loud is stepping into a new chapter as it officially announces the lineup for Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando. Marking its only U.S. festival of the year, the event will take place May 8 through May 10, 2026 at Camping World Stadium and feature headliners Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver, alongside more than 75 artists shaping the current hip-hop landscape.

Playboi Carti returns to Rolling Loud following one of the most talked-about performances in the festival’s history, including his marathon set at Rolling Loud California 2025 shortly after releasing I AM MUSIC. YoungBoy Never Broke Again will deliver his first-ever Rolling Loud headlining performance as momentum builds around his upcoming album Slime Cry. Don Toliver also takes center stage, continuing his run of high-impact festival moments ahead of his anticipated 2026 album OCTANE.

The broader lineup blends established names and rising voices, with artists such as Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Homixide Gang, TiaCorine, SkaiWater, OsamaSon, and Nettspend representing the genre’s evolving sound.

“Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us,” said co-founder Matt Zingler. “Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival.”

“This lineup is a statement,” added co-founder Tariq Cherif. “Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first.”

GA passes start at $279 and VIP passes at $599, with tickets available now at rollingloud.com/2026.