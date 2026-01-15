Teyana Taylor is celebrating a milestone moment made even sweeter by a gesture from Beyoncé. Following her first Golden Globe win for her performance in One Battle After Another, Taylor shared that Beyoncé sent her flowers to mark the achievement.

Reflecting on the moment, Taylor spoke warmly about their long-standing relationship and Beyoncé’s continued support throughout her career.

“It was just so sweet. Oh, my God. I just love her, you know? She’s been up supporting me since I was 16 years old… It’s always been very, very consistent. I also love that she’s watching me grow and you know, watching me blossom. I love making her proud. I love that she don’t miss a chance to remind me of how proud she is of me. That means the world to me.”