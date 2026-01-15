On this day, 32 years ago, Snoop Dogg released the timeless classic “Gin and Juice” as the second single from his groundbreaking debut album, Doggystyle. Produced by the legendary Dr. Dre, the track remains one of the most iconic anthems in Hip Hop history, blending G-funk vibes with Snoop’s laid-back delivery and vivid storytelling.

Released in 1994, “Gin and Juice” captured the essence of West Coast Hip Hop during the Golden Era. Snoop’s lyrics, “Rollin’ down the street, smokin’ indo, sippin’ on gin and juice,” became a mantra for the lifestyle often associated with Snoop and gangsta rap. The track reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidified Snoop Dogg as a cultural icon early in his career.