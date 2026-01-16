Another day, another trolling expedition courtesy of 50 Cent. This time long-running tension between Curtis Jackson and Jim Jones found new life this week, with 50 once again using humor and spectacle to needle his rival. On Jan. 15, the Queens-born mogul shared a video that fused branding theatrics with classic rap beef, centering the joke around a staged blackout.

50 Cent roasting Jim Jones for having no power in his film studio pic.twitter.com/OtCmlwQHUG — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 16, 2026

You can see in the clip appears to be a mock production tied to a fictional Super Bowl 60 moment for 50’s Branson cognac brand. Playing the role of executive showman, he addresses an unseen audience with full hype-man flair. “Ladies and gentlemens, are you ready for Super Bowl 60? Are you ready for the excitement, the adrenaline, Branson cognac…” he says before the scene abruptly shifts.

Then the lights suddenly cut out, prompting 50 to shout, “What the fuck?! What happened with the lights, man?” The sudden darkness becomes the punchline, echoing recent reports involving Jim Jones’ IFC building in the Bronx, which experienced a real power outage while operating as a creative workspace.

In case you missed it, Jones has been promoting the IFC space as a growing hub, home to his podcast Let’s Rap About It, co-hosted by Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino, with plans to expand into a broader media operation. The blackout quickly became fodder for jokes online, none more pointed than 50’s.

Before posting the Branson skit, 50 shared unreleased footage showing Jones and his crew sitting in the dark inside the IFC building, using flashlights. On Instagram, he framed it purely as comedy, writing, “LOL @mr_camron turned the lights off, them bum ass in there with flash lights. @50centaction,” dragging Cam’ron into the moment.

He followed up with animated eyes floating in darkness captioned, “they in there like all we got is us. LOL WE ALL WE GOT! @bransoncognac,” and closed the run with a final post reading, “Turn off the lights @bransoncognac.”

50 Cent is going to be 50 Cent, that’s one thing you can bet on.