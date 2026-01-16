A$AP Rocky Pushes Back on Drake Diss Speculation Around New Album Track

A$AP Rocky is addressing online chatter suggesting his new music takes aim at Drake, saying listeners may be reading more into the lyrics than intended.

Oh, really?

In case you missed it, after releasing his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb, attention quickly centered on the track “Stole Ya Flow.” Fans pointed to specific bars as evidence of a possible jab at the Toronto rapper, fueling debate across social media. Rocky, however, has dismissed the idea that the song targets any one artist.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Harlem rapper clarified that the track was not written with Drake in mind. Asked directly whether the song was meant as a diss, Rocky responded, “It’s for whoever feels like it’s about them.”

As you can imagine, the speculation stems largely from pointed lines on the record, including, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ btch,” and “N***s getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame / Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game.” While those lyrics sparked theories about subliminal messaging, Rocky suggested the interpretation is left intentionally open.

Here’s what we know. Don’t Be Dumb is Rocky’s first solo album in several years and has already generated conversation for its production choices, lyrical edge, and broader cultural themes. As fans continue dissecting the project line by line, Rocky’s comments appear to close the door on claims of a targeted feud, reframing the song as a broader statement rather than a personal attack.