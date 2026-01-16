A$AP Rocky has officially returned with the release of his fourth studio album DON’T BE DUMB, out now via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records. The project marks Rocky’s first full-length release in eight years and arrives amid overwhelming anticipation. Ahead of its release, the album sold more than 130,000 vinyl units and became Spotify’s most pre-saved hip-hop album, surpassing one million saves globally.

The album features an expansive lineup of collaborators, including BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jon Batiste, Jessica Pratt, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am. Elfman and Thundercat also appeared in the cinematic video for “Punk Rocky,” performing as part of an on-screen band.

Pre-release tracks “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter” helped fuel excitement for the album. Variety praised “Punk Rocky” for setting “a new standard in humor and surreality,” while Rolling Stone noted that “the soon-to-be-released album is shaping up to be one of Rocky’s most creative yet.”

The album artwork was created in collaboration with filmmaker Tim Burton and features six of Rocky’s alter egos rendered in Burton’s signature style. The personas, GR1M, MR. MAYERS, RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, DUMMY, and SHIRTHEAD, reflect defining chapters of Rocky’s career and expand the visual universe of DON’T BE DUMB.

Rocky also partnered with Quince and Bilt on exclusive vinyl editions that further extend the album’s aesthetic and cultural impact. The release follows a major year for Rocky, highlighted by his role as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, film roles in two A24 projects, and new leadership and ambassador positions with Ray-Ban and Chanel.