A$AP Rocky is clearing the air about speculation surrounding “STOLE YA FLOW,” a track from his newly released album. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Rocky denied that the song is a direct diss toward Drake, while also offering insight into how their once-friendly relationship unraveled.

When asked where things went wrong between the two artists, Rocky explained, “I don’t know, I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for me.. started sending shots. That’s what led to any of our misunderstandings.”

Despite lyrical lines that many listeners interpreted as pointed, Rocky pushed back on the idea that the record targets Drake specifically. Asked directly if “STOLE YA FLOW” was meant for him, Rocky responded, “Nah, it’s just for whoever feel like it’s about them.”

The song includes sharp verses that fueled online debate, including, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ btch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent,” and “N**as getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame / Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game.”

Rocky also raps, “First you was my bro, py na switched / Turned into a opp, fck his block, he a btch,” adding to speculation about fractured relationships within the rap industry.

While fans continue dissecting the lyrics, Rocky maintains that the song is open-ended, leaving interpretation up to the listener rather than aimed at a single individual.