French Montana Revisits “All The Way Up” Publishing ‘Dispute’ With Fat Joe During Podcast

A lighthearted appearance on the Joe & Jada Podcast took an unexpected turn when French Montana shifted the conversation toward unfinished business from his career. While promoting Coke Wave 3.5 with Max B, French calmly redirected the discussion to lingering questions around royalties tied to one of his most successful songs.

Here are some clips from the interview.

@joeandjada French literally bet on himself with Unforgettable and hit the jackpot 🙌 @French Montana @Official Max Biggaveli ♬ original sound – Joe and Jada

The focus landed on “All The Way Up,” the 2016 hit that became a defining moment for both French and Fat Joe. French raised concerns about how the publishing for the record was divided, suggesting his share did not align with the song’s impact or his role in its creation. Fat Joe appeared caught off guard, momentarily searching his memory as the two tried to reconstruct the original agreement years after the fact.

@joeandjada Wait did they ever get that Drake verse for All The Way Up? 🤔🤔🤔 @French Montana @Official Max Biggaveli ♬ original sound – Joe and Jada

French made it clear that the situation never fully sat right with him, while Joe pushed back, arguing that the deal reflected standard industry practices at the time. The exchange remained measured, revealing how creative partnerships can leave behind unresolved questions long after a song’s success fades from the charts.

Humor softened the moment without masking the underlying issue. “I had zero publishing on that song,” French said as he laid out his frustration. When Joe responded that French received a 10 percent share, French quickly corrected him, saying, “No, it was 5.” The back and forth sparked laughter in the room even as it underscored the confusion surrounding the deal.

Jadakiss and Max B joined the conversation, breaking down publishing percentages and offering their own commentary. As clips from the episode circulated online, fans debated the claims and poked fun at the music industry’s notoriously murky accounting, turning a promotional stop into a broader conversation about ownership and memory in hip hop history.