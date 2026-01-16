Gunna kicks off 2026 with fresh momentum, teaming up with multi Grammy Award-winning R&B star Chris Brown for a new remix of his hit single “wgft,” available now. The collaboration continues a creative partnership that has already delivered fan favorites like “die alone,” “Heat,” and “She Bumped Her Head.”

On the remix, Brown adds his signature touch, weaving smooth melodies through hypnotic synths while trading verses with Gunna. The updated version builds on the original track’s steamy atmosphere while offering a new dynamic between the two artists.

The success of the original “wgft” featuring Burna Boy has been undeniable. The international hit has surpassed 200 million streams, secured a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 consecutive weeks, and marked Gunna’s 19th Top 10 on the Hot R&B Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also earned Burna Boy his first Top 10 entry.