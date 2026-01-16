Hollyn is building momentum ahead of her upcoming release Theology of Beauty: Winter. As she prepares to join Kings Kaleidoscope on their Credo Spirit Tour this spring alongside Grammy-winning production group Weathrman, the Alienz Alive signee unveils a new remix of “Aren’t We All” featuring Foggieraw, known for his collaboration with Summer Walker on “Drown In My Love.”

In a press statement, Hollyn shared, “The gift to partner with my friends and fellow artists is never lost on me, and to do it with a united vision, truly brought the heart of this song full circle.” Foggieraw described his contribution as “a conversation with God.”

The remix highlights Hollyn’s vocal range while blending seamlessly with Foggieraw’s unorthodox delivery, bridging soul and hip-hop. Fans can also watch the Ray Neutron-directed video now. Theology of Beauty: Winter arrives early next month.