Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning icon Jill Scott has entered the COLORS universe with a commanding new performance that underscores her enduring presence and power. Set against a deep maroon backdrop, Scott delivers a striking visual and emotional moment that captures her signature grace, confidence, and authority.

Her new anthem “Don’t Play With It” arrives as a bold declaration centered on power, pleasure, boundaries, and peace. The song is lifted from her highly anticipated sixth studio album To Whom This May Concern, set for release on Friday, February 13th.

Co-written by Jill Scott and Marcus Christopher White, the track is produced by VT Tolan, Scott’s longtime creative partner throughout the album. “Don’t Play With It” stands as more than a single, presenting a clear statement of self assurance and personal reset rooted in lived experience.

With her COLORS debut, Jill Scott delivers unapologetic grown-woman energy, reinforcing why her voice remains essential, resonant, and timeless.