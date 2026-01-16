Global sports retailer Lids marked National Hat Day on January 15 with a record-setting celebration, teaming up with the Indiana Pacers and New Era to break two Guinness World Records at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The milestone moments unfolded during the Pacers’ week of events surrounding their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, highlighting Lids’ Indianapolis roots and its ongoing connection to sports culture and fan expression.

The first record was set on Tuesday, January 13, when more than 1,000 caps were carefully arranged across the court to spell out “LIDS,” officially earning the title of the World’s Largest Hat Word. The build was captured in a striking time-lapse, showcasing the scale and precision of the display.

The celebration continued the following night during the Pacers vs. Raptors game on Wednesday, January 14. Lids, New Era, and the Pacers broke the Guinness World Record for the most sports caps distributed in one hour. Thousands of fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse received commemorative hats throughout the game, transforming the arena into a sea of caps and turning National Hat Day into an arena-wide, fan-first experience.

The record-breaking efforts underscored Lids’ commitment to elevating the fan experience through community-driven moments that merge sports, style, and celebration. By bringing together players, fans, and partners, the event reinforced the brand’s role at the intersection of fandom and fashion.

To cap off the holiday, Lids also launched a National Hat Day sweepstakes. Participants were entered for a chance to win a year’s worth of free hats, with the winner set to be announced on January 16. Fans who do not win the grand prize will still receive a $10 discount on a $50 purchase at Lids, extending the celebration beyond the arena.