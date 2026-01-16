Ludacris is no longer attached to Kid Rock’s upcoming “Rock The Country” festival following a wave of criticism tied to the event’s political associations. The change comes after fans labeled the festival a “MAGA Festival,” pointing to the public views of several performers, including Kid Rock, who has openly supported President Donald Trump in recent years.

Kid Rock’s political alignment has been well documented, including his performance at Trump’s “Victory Rally,” held one day before the president’s inauguration last January. As attention around the festival intensified, Rolling Stone reported that Ludacris had exited the lineup.

According to a representative for the rapper and actor, the situation stemmed from a misunderstanding rather than a last-minute decision. The rep described Ludacris’ inclusion as a “mistake,” explaining that “lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.” A spokesperson for the festival separately confirmed that Ludacris is no longer scheduled to appear.

The controversy quickly spread online, with fans voicing frustration across social media. Some threatened to distance themselves from the artist altogether. “Yeah I might have to take Ludacris and Nelly out my throwback rotation. MG Music Tour is insane,” one X user wrote.

Others took a harsher stance, accusing Ludacris and other artists of pandering. “Ludacris, Nelly, Snoop Dogg. All MAGA clowns and the if the Black community was serious, they would boycott & hit their pockets. But they’re black men so it’ll fly under the radar,” another user commented.

While Ludacris has exited the event, Nelly, who also appeared on the festival flyer, is still expected to perform. One longtime fan questioned the decision altogether, asking why Ludacris would play for people “that want to suppress, control, and follow” Donald Trump.